5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership this weekend

By Press Association
Philippe Clement has seen Rangers close the gap on Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Philippe Clement has seen Rangers close the gap on Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

A late goal by substitute Danilo gave Rangers a dramatic 2-1 win over Hearts at Ibrox and breathed life into the title race.

Celtic drew 0-0 at Hibernian on Saturday and are now five points ahead of the Light Blues at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen lost 2-0 at Kilmarnock, Motherwell came back to draw 3-3 at home to Ross County and there were wins for Dundee and St Mirren, the latter victory having huge implications for St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend.

Rangers battle back to clinch crucial victory

Philippe Clement was taking charge of Rangers for only the third time and saw their resilience tested to the limit against Hearts. Captain Lawrence Shankland gave the Jambos the lead after just five minutes and Gers supporters’ disgruntlement slowly increased as their side huffed and puffed, with skipper James Tavernier hitting a post with a penalty just before the break. The Light Blues kept going in the second half without any joy initially, but just when it looked like Hearts would escape with a famous victory, Tavernier was handed a second chance from the spot and made no mistake before substitute Danilo headed in a winner to close the gap behind league leaders Celtic to five points. If nothing else, Clement knows his players will keep going to the end.

Brendan Rodgers wary of wholesale changes

The Celtic manager picked the same team at Easter Road that played the bulk of Wednesday’s Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid. But the champions lacked tempo and a spark until showing more urgency when the likes of James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and David Turnbull came on. The goalless draw maintained Celtic’s unbeaten league record but they may have to rotate their team for the visit of in-form St Mirren.

Mika is Motherwell’s saviour

Mika Biereth sparked an unlikely Motherwell comeback as they twice came from two goals down to force a 3-3 draw with Ross County. The on-loan Arsenal striker won and scored a penalty and set up Conor Wilkinson to net before teenager Luca Ross grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser. Well have missed Biereth during a knee injury lay-off and his Premiership record is attention-grabbing: in 50 minutes of action he has provided two goals and two assists.

Steven MacLean departs St Johnstone

There was no real surprise when it emerged on Sunday that the Perth side had parted company with manager MacLean. Saints remain bottom of the league without a win following their 4-0 defeat by St Mirren on Saturday. MacLean claimed some players “chucked it” during the defeat in Paisley but in the end it was the former Perth striker and first-team coach Liam Craig who paid the price for a poor start to the season.

Aberdeen continue their league struggle

The Dons put up a good fight against Greek outfit PAOK in their Europa Conference League game on Thursday night before losing 3-2 at Pittodrie. However, they were well off the mark when they travelled to Rugby Park on league duty on Sunday. Goals from Killie skipper Kyle Vassell and fellow forward Marley Watkins gave Derek McInnes’ side a deserved 2-0 win and took them into fourth place in the table. Aberdeen are 10th with just nine points from nine fixtures and have only won two league games.