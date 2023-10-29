Two-goal Erling Haaland used ‘Keano’ chants as motivation in Manchester derby

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland revealed he used chants of “Keano” from Manchester United’s fans as motivation during his side’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The chants were thought to be a reference to the history between Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland and former United captain Roy Keane, who was sent off for an horrific foul on Haaland senior in the Manchester derby in 2001.

Asked about his effusive reaction to scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot, Erling Haaland told BBC Sport: “There were so many people singing ‘Keano’, I don’t know why, but I used it as motivation and gave them a good celebration.”

GET INNNNNNNN!!! Thanks for the support City fans 🤩🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/VUOpX8xUGx — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) October 29, 2023

Haaland, who doubled City’s lead with a header early in the second half before setting up Phil Foden for the third, said his father had enjoyed a memorable weekend after also seeing his former club Leeds thrash Huddersfield 4-1 at Elland Road on Saturday.

“He was in the away stands,” Haaland added.

“I think he was yesterday at the Leeds game and today with the away fans here so it was an incredible two days for him.”