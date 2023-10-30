The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
South Africa’s Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup after his side’s victory over New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris (David Davies/PA)
South Africa’s Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup after his side’s victory over New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris (David Davies/PA)

New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final as South Africa retained their title with a nail-biting 12-11 victory at Stade de France.

In cricket’s equivalent, defending champions England were thrashed by 100 runs by hosts India, leaving the sides bottom and top of the table respectively.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the Manchester derby as City beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford, where tributes were paid to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Sam Cane
New Zealand’s Sam Cane walks past the Webb Ellis Cup following defeat in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final against South Africa (David Davies/PA)
Siya Kolisi
South Africa’s Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup with his team-mates after their victory over New Zealand (David Davies/PA)
Luis Diaz
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Nottingham Forest by holding up a shirt of team-mate Luis Diaz (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
A tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury fights with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Yazeed Aldhawaihi/AP)
Phil Foden
Manchester City’s Phil Foden attempts an overhead kick during the Manchester derby at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Adil Rashid
England’s Adil Rashid is bowled by India’s Mohammed Shami during the Cricket World Cup match in Lucknow (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP)
Sergio Perez
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez collides with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix (Fernando Llano/AP)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett reaches for a touchdown pass in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome in their NFL game in Seattle (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Matty Ashton scored two tries as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Tonga
Matty Ashton scored two tries as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Tonga (Martin Rickett/PA)