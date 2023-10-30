Football rumours: Roma line up Tammy Abraham swap for Romelu Lukaku

What the papers say

Tammy Abraham, 26, could make a return to Chelsea as Roma look to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku. The Daily Mirror reports the Italian club could offer the England striker in a swap deal for Lukaku, 30, who is currently on loan.

Kalvin Phillips is available for a move from Manchester City – at a price. According to the Daily Mirror, City want £50million for the England midfielder, 27, having paid £42m in 2022.

Kalvin Phillips looks set for a move away from Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

Arsenal have become the latest team to weigh up a move for Crystal Palace’s England defender Marc Guehi, reports The Sun. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have already been linked to the 23-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is also keen on strengthening his midfield options with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, 24, in his sights according to the Daily Mirror. Real Madrid’s French international Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, is another on the Gunners’ radar.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Striker will be Chelsea priority in 2024 but #CFC also looking at centre backs as part of their plan for January or summer, based on opportunities. Both Chelsea and Man United [as called in September] are monitoring talented CBs around Europe. More: https://t.co/ok8UyLn3pK pic.twitter.com/zBkQJdZ1yS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2023

Mikel Arteta considering January transfer U-turn with winger 'to be recalled' after just ONE start while out on loan https://t.co/TSwcq3x8x8 https://t.co/TSwcq3x8x8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 29, 2023

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: The Daily Mirror reports the 24-year-old Nigerian has played down talk of him leaving Napoli amid interest from Liverpool.

Victor Osimhen, right, has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Jesse Lingard: The former England midfielder is still searching for a new club after Al-Ettifaq had no room in their squad, reports the Daily Star.