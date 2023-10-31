Football rumours: Real Madrid look to keep hold of Kepa Arrizabalaga

What the papers say

Real Madrid are keen on making Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan move from Chelsea permanent, according to the Sun. The LaLiga giants reportedly want to pay no more than £17.5million for the 29-year-old Spain goalkeeper, who cost the Blues £71m five years ago.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (left) and Manchester City’s Rodri battle for the ball (PA)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, is being eyed by Juventus as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, reports the Mirror. The Italian club are said to be looking at a loan deal in January, using the wages saved with Pogba reportedly facing a lengthy ban over a failed drugs test and Nicolo Fagiolo suspended for at least seven months over betting breaches.

Liverpool have been given a lift in their interest in Brazilian midfielder Andre according to the Mirror. A previous bid for the 22-year-old from Fluminense was reportedly rejected, but he has now indicated he would be open to a move in January.

Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz is catching Chelsea’s eye at Bayer Leverkusen, reports the Express. But the Blues are said to face competition from Manchester City for the 20-year-old.

Social media round-up

🔵 Thiago Silva: “The end of my career is getting closer… it’s not easy”. “You’ve to think about when you want to retire, where do you go as final club, the family, my kids play at Chelsea…”. “I’m just focused on enjoying my final year of contract at Chelsea. I don’t know… pic.twitter.com/IQEsoh3Txu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2023

Arsenal are keeping tabs on a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi next summer – with Chelsea entitled to 25 per cent of any transfer https://t.co/81MM7k6JZx pic.twitter.com/Sm15ULglSc — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 30, 2023

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah (left) and Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi (PA)

Trevoh Chalobah: Borussia Dortmund are interested in the 24-year-old Chelsea defender, 24.

Giorgi Mamardashvili: Chelsea have reportedly watched the Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper, 24.