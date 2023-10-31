England wing Jonny May announces his retirement from Test rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England wing Jonny May announces his retirement from Test rugby

By Press Association
Jonny May has retired from Test rugby (Mike Egerton/PA)
England wing Jonny May has announced his retirement from Test rugby.

The 33-year-old Gloucester player made his debut against Argentina in 2013 and scored 36 tries in 78 international appearances.

He sits second behind Rory Underwood (49) on his country’s list of all-time leading try scorers.

May’s final Test outing came in England’s 16-15 Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to eventual winners South Africa on October 21.

“Words can’t describe the journey that I’ve been on so I won’t try to put it into words,” he said in a statement on englandrugby.com.

“At this point in time all I want to say from the bottom of my heart is a huge thank you to everybody who has been a part of this journey with me.

  1. Rory Underwood - 49
  2. Jonny May - 36
  3. Ben Cohen and Will Greenwood - 31

“It’s an honour and a dream to represent my country and although I won’t be out there on the pitch anymore physically, I will always feel connected to this team in spirit.”

May was initially overlooked for Steve Borthwick’s squad for France, but was granted a reprieve when Anthony Watson sustained a calf injury in August.

He was also part of the England team which finished runners-up to the Springboks at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Jonny May's final international cap came in England's World Cup semi-final defeat to South Africa
“A big special mention to my England team-mates, guys who have lived every moment with me,” he continued.

“I’ve made memories and friends for life. And quickly, just to mention one in particular, George Ford. Thank you mate.

“Another special thank you – a huge thank you – to the England fans. The ones at Twickenham, the ones who have made all this come to life for me. It’s been incredible.”