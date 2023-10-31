Captain Siya Kolisi says Springboks’ World Cup win was ‘for every South African’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Captain Siya Kolisi says Springboks’ World Cup win was ‘for every South African’

By Press Association
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi showed off the Webb Ellis Cup during a triumphant homecoming (Themba Hadebe/AP)
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi showed off the Webb Ellis Cup during a triumphant homecoming (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Captain Siya Kolisi dedicated Rugby World Cup glory to “every South African” during a triumphant homecoming in Johannesburg.

The Springboks received a rapturous welcome on Tuesday as they were greeted by thousands of fans at a packed OR Tambo International Airport.

South Africa retained the Webb Ellis Cup thanks to Saturday evening’s 12-11 success over New Zealand in Paris to become the first nation to win the men’s competition four times.

Flanker Kolisi, who also led his country to victory against England in the 2019 final in Japan, paraded the trophy through the huge crowd.

South Africa RWC Rugby
Fans greet South Africa’s players as they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg (Jerome Delay/AP)

“Today, South Africa showed us exactly who we did it for,” he said, according to a press release from the South African Rugby Union.

“On behalf of the team, we’d like to thank the people of South Africa. It was a tough 20 weeks, but there was four years of planning behind that.

“When we won the World Cup in 2019, people didn’t think we would do it – instead, they were hopeful because the plan was always for 2023, but things changed and we won in 2019, and this time our people expected us to win.

“This was not about us as players. This victory was for every South African, and we showed what is possible with this diverse team.”

Kolisi, South Africa’s first black captain, overcame childhood poverty to become a two-time world champion.

The 32-year-old has repeatedly spoken of the Springboks being motivated by the everyday struggles endured by millions of their compatriots.

“As a team, we want to be a reference point for our people, to show them how we can do it, and hopefully they’ll get hope from this team,” he continued.

“Another important thing for us was to transform while winning. But we’d also like this to extend beyond sport and what is happening in South Africa, and how people see things going forward.

“We may not be able to change people’s circumstances, but we can give hope we can inspire people.”

Nelson Mandela presented the World Cup trophy to Francois Pienaar in 1995
Nelson Mandela presented the World Cup trophy to Francois Pienaar in 1995 (John Stillwell/PA)

The Springboks won the World Cup for the first time in 1995 following a 15-12 victory over the All Blacks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

South Africa’s sports minister Zizi Kodwa referenced former president Nelson Mandela, who presented the trophy to skipper Francois Pienaar following that victory 28 years ago, as he lauded the achievement of the current side.

“The team’s performances on and off the field was an expression of former president Nelson Mandela’s saying that ‘sport has the power to change the world, sport can create hope where once there was only despair’,” Kodwa said.

“This victory pays homage to his vision, and it’s a dream to see the nation so united.”