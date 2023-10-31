Colombian police continue search for Luis Diaz’s kidnapped father

Liverpool are continuing to support Colombia winger Luis Diaz as police search a mountain range in the north of the country for his kidnapped father.

Diaz’s mother, who was taken at the same time over the weekend, is now free but authorities have stepped up the search for his missing parent.

Police have been carrying out aerial patrols across the Perija mountain range, which straddles the border with Venezuela and is covered by a forest, while assistant manager Pep Lijnders said the club was “doing the right thing”.

El señor general William Salamanca, @DirectorPolicia, hace una pausa en la operación de búsqueda del señor padre de nuestro futbolista Luis Díaz, en plena serranía del Perijá, para reconocerles a nuestros comandos la valentía y el compromiso de rescatarlo sano y salvo. Son un… pic.twitter.com/QEpgfaDUZM — Policía de Colombia (@PoliciaColombia) October 30, 2023

“We try to support him now as much as we can – lot of things out of our hands,” said Lijnders.

“I think and I feel that it’s only for Liverpool Football Club that the players know we’re doing the right thing. It’s not for me to say what we’re doing for Luis Diaz.

“As long as he knows that we’re doing all the right things and we pray. The whole club is behind him, he has that feeling then for me, it’s right.

“The authorities are doing everything, everything we hear is that they’re trying everything, that’s the most important thing that is family are OK.”

Hasta 200 millones de pesos de recompensa a quien de información que conduzca a la liberación del señor Luis Manuel Díaz, esta recompensa es gracias a la decisión de @mindefensa @Ivan_Velasquez_. pic.twitter.com/pfkc1ZZM68 — Policía de Colombia (@PoliciaColombia) October 29, 2023

In a post on social media, Colombian police director general William Salamanca was shown visiting the operation in order to “recognise our commandos for their bravery and commitment to rescue him safe and sound”.

Police have offered a reward worth around £39,000 for information leading to the rescue of Luis Manuel Diaz.

Colonel Giovanni Montanez, director of the elite military unit against kidnapping and extortion, told Colombia’s Blu Radio that “so far no demands have been made… no calls have been received” for ransom.

Colombia’s head coach Nestor Lorenzo sent a message of support to Diaz.

“I fight with you all. We pray and cry out for the speedy release of your father. HEALTHY AND SAFE. All COLOMBIA WITH YOU,” the Argentinian posted on Instagram.

“We are still waiting for the release of the dad of @luisdiaz19_ that sanity reigns, we want him HEALTHY and SAFE!!! we are with you Lucho.”

According to reports in Colombia, police suggest they have an idea who is behind the kidnapping.

“Without naming names, because we do not have that capacity, we have clarity of people who have been linked to the incident,” the deputy director of the Colombian Police, General Alejandro Zapata, is reported as saying by newspaper El Tiempo.

“When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who perhaps drag people to a point so that others can move them.”