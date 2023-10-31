Kai Fotheringham scores twice as leaders Dundee United win at Airdrie

Kai Fotheringham’s double helped Dundee United extend their unbeaten run in the cinch Championship with a 2-0 victory at Airdrie.

The forward scored in each half for the Terrors, who remain top of the table following an eighth league win of the season, while Airdrie fall into fifth.

Dundee took the lead 20 minutes in when Glenn Middleton picked out Fotheringham, who fired the ball home. Middleton had a chance of his own just before the break but Joshua Rae made the save.

The visitors scored their second after taking advantage of a loose ball, with Declan Glass able to tee up Fotheringham to earn his brace in the 52nd minute.