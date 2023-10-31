Aidan Connolly on target as Raith Rovers triumph at Morton

Raith Rovers kept on the coattails of cinch Championship leaders Dundee United with a 2-1 win at Morton.

After Josh Mullin had struck the crossbar with a free-kick, he turned provider for Aidan Connolly to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

Connolly headed home in style and then made it two five minutes before the break when he converted Ross Millen’s cross.

The hosts made a game of it in the second half, with Ian Wilson tapping home the rebound after Jack Baird had rattled the crossbar, but they could not find a leveller.