Dom Telford strikes as Barrow end Morecambe run

Dom Telford ended Morecambe’s eight-game unbeaten record and Barrow’s recent home goal drought to give the Cumbrians a 1-0 victory in Sky Bet League Two.

Telford’s goal after 29 minutes lifted Pete Wild’s side up to eighth and denied the Shrimps chance to move second behind leaders Stockport.

Barrow had failed to find the net in their previous two appearances at Holker Street, forcing manager Wild to ask the fans for patience.

That was rewarded when Telford seized on Emile Acquah’s header to break the deadlock.

Morecambe were lucky to keep 11 men on the pitch when Joel Senior, previously booked by referee Benjamin Speedie, escaped another caution for a foul on Elliot Newby.

Senior was substituted at the break, with Barrow doubling their lead on the restart. Acquah’s shot was blocked by keeper Adam Smith before Telford’s follow-up was hooked off the line by Shrimps skipper Farrend Rawson.

Morecambe were chasing a fourth successive away win but never came close as Paul Farman did not have a shot to save.