Charlton hang on for dramatic win at Wigan

Charlton Athletic recorded their first Sky Bet League One away victory of the season at Wigan – but only after a five-goal thriller at the DW Stadium.

The visitors enjoyed an early let-off when Callum Lang hit the bar with a free-kick to open up a three-goal lead by half-time.

Alfie May opened the scoring in the 21st minute at the second attempt after Sam Tickle had clawed away his initial header.

May doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a cool strike into the bottom corner.

And the visitors were in dreamland when Corey Blackett-Taylor made it three with a fierce drive two minutes before the interval.

Only the woodwork prevented substitute Tyreece Campbell making it four at the beginning of the second half.

And that almost opened the door for a remarkable Wigan comeback.

After Thelo Aasgaard hit the bar with a clever flick, the Norway youth international rifled home into the roof of the net with six minutes left.

The home side were further boosted when substitute Stephen Humphrys fired into the top corner in the last minute, but Charlton held on.