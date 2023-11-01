Football rumours: Brentford put £80million price tag on striker Ivan Toney

Brentford have put an £80million price tag on striker Ivan Toney, who was banned for eight months because of gambling offences, the Evening Standard reports. Toney, 27, will be free to play in January next year, with Chelsea and Arsenal both interested in the one-cap England international who scored 20 goals last season.
Manchester United and their right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have reportedly stalled contract talks, the Daily Mail says, with the club instead opting to activate a 12-month extension.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid are in a three-way battle for 17-year-old Shamrock Rovers winger Naj Razi, according to The Sun.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jhon Arias: Wolverhampton, West Ham and Leeds are all interested in signing Fluminense’s 26-year-old Colombian winger, Teamtalk reports.
Trevoh Chalobah: Teamtalk says the 24-year-old is in Manchester United’s sights after Chelsea told the Englishman he is not part of their future plans.
