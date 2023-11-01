FA to seek police guidance if footballers use phrase ‘from the river to the sea’

The Football Association will “seek police guidance” if players use the phrase “from the river to the sea” in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The governing body’s statement comes following a now-deleted social media post on X, formally known as Twitter, from Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury.

The phrase, which refers to land between the Mediterranean Sea and River Jordan, is often used in support of Palestine but some interpret it as antisemetic.

The Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights group, describes the phrase as: “An antisemitic charge denying the Jewish right to self-determination, including through the removal of Jews from their ancestral homeland.”

The FA confirmed it will be writing to all clubs advising that the phrase is “considered offensive to many” and added that “police guidance” will be sought if used again.

An FA spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, we will be writing to all clubs to make it clear that this phrase is considered offensive to many, and should not be used by players in social media posts.

“The player has apologised and deleted the tweet. We are strongly encouraging clubs to ensure that players do not post content which may be offensive or inflammatory to any community.

“If this phrase is used again by a football participant, we will seek police guidance on how we should treat it and respond.”

The phrase has been used at pro-Palestine marches (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

During a pro-Palestine demonstration in London on Saturday, some protesters chanted the phrase.

Choudhury posted an apology on X on Monday, adding that he did not intend to cause offence.

He said: “I want to address my earlier post which has unfortunately been misinterpreted.

“It was and is not my intention to cause offence to anyone but simply to show compassion for the innocent people that are suffering.

“I’m sorry for any offence this has caused. I share the hope of people around the world that a peaceful resolution can bring an end to the ongoing suffering of innocent people in this conflict.”