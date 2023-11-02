Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal leading the race for Ivan Toney

What the papers say

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs making a beeline for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to the Daily Express, despite the 27-year-old’s ban from football not lifting until next year.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney (Nigel French, PA)

French right-back Sacha Boey, 23, is interesting Manchester United according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Brighton and Burnley have also been linked with the Galatasaray defender.

The Daily Mirror reports Graham Potter looks poised to take on a new role as boss of the Sweden national team after his sacking from Chelsea in April.

Social media round-up

🟣🇫🇷 Toulouse talented GK Guillaume Restes (2005) signs new deal until June 2028, sealed today. It follows his excellent performances in Ligue1 and Europa League but also with U21 under Thierry Henry… …and Wolves wanted to sign him last summer. 🟠👀 pic.twitter.com/rs77ijo64V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Missy Bo Kearns reveals ambitions to follow in idol Steven Gerrard's footsteps Full story 👇https://t.co/gaaZ2zOLaU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 1, 2023

Players to watch

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid are keen on Bayern Munich’s Canadian international, 23.

Jack Harrison: Everton are keen on making their loan signing of the Leeds United winger, 26, permanent.