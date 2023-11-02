Hard work and family help Leeds centre Harry Newman live the dream with England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hard work and family help Leeds centre Harry Newman live the dream with England

By Press Association
Harry Newman believes it has been a “dream come true” to pull on the England shirt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Harry Newman believes it has been a “dream come true” to pull on the England shirt (Richard Sellers/PA)

England international Harry Newman admits representing his country has been a “dream come true” but did not think it would happen after suffering some serious injuries.

The 23-year-old has played each of England’s last two games which have seen them take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Tonga in their autumn international series and will be looking for the whitewash when the two teams meet for a final time at Headingley on Saturday.

It was the first time Newman got called up to the squad and he received his first cap with his debut appearance at the Totally Wicked Stadium, where England took a 22-18 victory.

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Harry Newman has battled back from serious injuries (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Leeds centre is in disbelief of his recent achievements and credited his family for playing their part.

He told the PA news agency: “It has been a dream come true already to represent my country.

“It is the biggest thing you can do as a player. Receiving that first cap off my mum and dad was special and brought a tear to their eyes – and I was stood there trying not to start up myself.

“We’ve been back home for a couple of days and I went to see my grandad who is in a care home with dementia. I went in and showed him my shirt and my cap. It’s things like that which make it even more special.

“Without those sort of people around you, a caring family, caring girlfriend, brothers and sisters, it will be a lot more difficult but they have stood by me and they always will. I guess it’s as much for them as it’s as much for me.”

Newman has been riddled with several injury problems during his short career which has seen his playing time limited. He has suffered multiple hamstring issues, resulting in surgery, as well as a horrific double leg break in 2020.

He admitted the England dream was a long way from reality and thought there were times where he did not think he would be in this situation now.

Newman added: “Especially some of the injuries I’ve had, the leg break, the hamstring operations, it has been tough mentally but I’ve stuck at it.

“There are days when it’s like that and if you didn’t think that you would be lying. You try and stay positive and that’s something I’ve have always prided myself on…sticking at it, working really hard and the rewards will come.

“I’ve still got a lot of improvement in me. I know that myself because I think I’ve been at higher levels on the pitch before but getting the experience from these games – I’ll be a different player next year.”

The international camp has allowed Newman to link up with the English NRL players such as John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, and Tom Burgess whilst also facing several opposition players who play in the Australian league.

Newman insists he has learned a lot during the camp, underlining Bateman as the one he has leaned on most.

He said: He’s (Bateman) been great with me, (I’ve) talked with him a lot off field. He said he can see some similarities in me from when he was younger and he’s played in grand finals, won grand finals, worn the England shirt many times and is now playing in the NRL.

“It’s been a challenge, but I think that’s when I’m at my best. I thrive off a challenge, when I get too comfortable it’s when you probably don’t see the best of me and I knew it was going to be a challenge.

“I’ve been opposite Mosese Suli for the last two games and he’s a big boy but I’ve really enjoyed that test and think I’ve stood up well and shown what I can do in glimpses as well.”