Coroner offers condolences to family of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

By Press Association
Lit candles among the flowers and messages left in tribute to Nottingham Panthers’ ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, the home of the Panthers. Mr Johnson died after an accident during a Challenge Cup match with Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night. Picture date: Monday October 30, 2023.
A coroner has offered her “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who died after sustaining a serious injury during a match watched by thousands.

The 29-year-old American was playing for the Panthers against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday when he was hit in the throat by an opponent’s skate, causing a fatal injury.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson’s life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

On Friday, Sheffield’s senior coroner Tanyka Rawden opened and adjourned an inquest into Johnson’s death at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.

Adam Johnson
A message board with a tribute to Nottingham Panthers’ ice hockey player Adam Johnson (Jacob King/PA)

Mrs Rawden confirmed personal details about the player, including that he was from Minnesota, in the United States, and gave very brief details of how he died.

She said that initial investigations had found that: “Mr Johnson was seriously injured.”

“He was taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield where he died later that day as a result of the injuries sustained.

“He was identified by his fiancee, Ryan Wolfe.”

She said inquiries into the death were continuing.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until January 26 but stressed that this would be for a review and not for the full hearing.

Mrs Rawden concluded the four-minute long hearing by saying she wanted to “take this opportunity to offer to his family, his friends and all those who knew him, my sincere condolences at this difficult time.”