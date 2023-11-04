Amy Hardcastle and Tara-Jane Stanley lead England to 11-try rout of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Hardcastle and Tara-Jane Stanley lead England to 11-try rout of Wales

By Press Association
England scored 11 tries in their win over Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
England scored 11 tries in a ruthless 60-0 victory over Wales at Headingley.

Amy Hardcastle opened England’s account with two tries before further scores from Shona Hoyle and Caitlin Beevers seemingly put England out of sight at the half-time break.

England showed no mercy in the second period, rushing over the whitewash seven more times courtesy of a Tara-Jane Stanley double alongside contributions from Lacey Owen, Georgia Roche, Tamzin Renouf, Keara Bennett and Emily Rudge.

England took the lead in the eighth minute. After the hooter sounded for a repeat set, the hosts threw the ball right to left and Hardcastle was waiting on the left edge before she flew over the whitewash, with Stanley’s kick making it 6-0.

England had the lead but looked to grow further into the contest and had a second just under 10 minutes later as Roche sent Hardcastle over for her second of the afternoon.

The home side threatened to take the game away from Wales just 24 minutes into the contest and after some neat work from Tara Jones and Jodie Cunningham, the ball landed in the hands of Hoyle who bundled over beneath the sticks to make it 16-0.

Wales attacks were few and far between in the first period but after Vicky Molyneux, in her final game before international retirement, was sin-binned they had a chance to open their account five minutes before the break – only for Georgia Taylor to knock on with the try line at her mercy.

England made Wales pay for their missed chance with another try on the hooter as Hardcastle broke away with a length-of-the-pitch run before she was brought down just before the line by Leanne Burnell, only for Beevers to dive over in the next play to put them 20-0 up heading into the interval.

Tara Stanley (centre) celebrates with her team mates
Tara-Jane Stanley, centre, celebrates with her team-mates (Martin Rickett/PA)

The second half started in the same fashion with England dominant, and they opened their account for the half just five minutes after the interval when Stanley proved too strong for the Welsh defence.

England had 30 on the board with half an hour still to play when Owen crashed over on her debut appearance.

Five minutes later, England added another when NRL star Roche weaved her way through the Welsh defence single-handed and touched down to help make it 36-0.

England seemed to put points on the board every time they came forward and Stanley yet again picked holes in the Wales line before she crashed over and added the extras.

Renouf was next to get in on the act as she easily ran over and Stanley’s kicking proved to be excellent, landing her sixth conversion, this time from the touchline.

Bennett added another before Rudge scored England’s final try of the afternoon under the posts to cap off a dominant display.