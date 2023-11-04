Arsenal forced to postpone Under-18 match after bus takes wrong turn

Arsenal Under-18s’ game at Brighton was postponed on Saturday after their bus took a wrong turn.

The Gunners were due to face the Seagulls at the Brighton’s AMEX Elite Performance Centre in the Under-18 Premier League.

The PA news agency understands the coach took the wrong exit off the M25 and, when realised, it was too late to make the 12pm kick-off time.

Should’ve gone to Brighton — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 4, 2023

Reports suggesting the team travelled to Bournemouth instead are wide of the mark.

Jack Wilshere’s side, seventh in the Premier League Under-18 south table, were forced to postpone the game which will now be played at a later date.