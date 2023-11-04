Arsenal forced to postpone Under-18 match after bus takes wrong turn By Press Association November 4 2023, 2.27pm Share Arsenal forced to postpone Under-18 match after bus takes wrong turn Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4803417/arsenal-forced-to-postpone-under-18-match-after-bus-takes-wrong-turn/ Copy Link Jack Wilshere’s side were forced to postpone their game at Brighton. (Andrew Matthews/PA) Arsenal Under-18s’ game at Brighton was postponed on Saturday after their bus took a wrong turn. The Gunners were due to face the Seagulls at the Brighton’s AMEX Elite Performance Centre in the Under-18 Premier League. The PA news agency understands the coach took the wrong exit off the M25 and, when realised, it was too late to make the 12pm kick-off time. Should’ve gone to Brighton— Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 4, 2023 Reports suggesting the team travelled to Bournemouth instead are wide of the mark. Jack Wilshere’s side, seventh in the Premier League Under-18 south table, were forced to postpone the game which will now be played at a later date.