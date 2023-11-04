Wigan beat Exeter to reach second round of the FA Cup

Wigan progressed through to the second round of the FA Cup with a second 2-0 victory at Exeter in a fortnight.

It was a case of deja vu following Latics’ 2-0 win in the league, with Exeter on top for virtually the entire 90 minutes, but lacking any penetration in the final third and Wigan scoring twice on the counter-attack.

Exeter made a bright start to the game, with Vincent Harper seeing a shot deflect wide and Alex Hartridge heading wide from a Harry Kite cross.

Wigan’s first attempt came in the 26th minute when Scott Smith let fly from distance, but Vili Sinisalo made a superb fingertip save to divert the ball over the bar.

James Scott fired Exeter’s best chance over the bar after a great pull back from Yanic Wildschut, while Ryan Trevitt scuffed a shot into the arms of Sam Tickle, but it was Wigan that went in front after 58 minutes when Jordan Jones saw a shot saved by Sinisalo and Thelo Aasgaard slammed in the rebound.

Wigan were happy to let Exeter have the ball and they completed the win in the 87th minute when Steven Sessegnon curled a stunning shot into the top corner from 25 yards for his first goal for the club.