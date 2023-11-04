Billy Bodin’s brace sends Oxford through against battling Maidenhead

Billy Bodin scored twice to send League One high-flyers Oxford through to the second round of the FA Cup but National League opponents Maidenhead made life difficult for them at the Kassam Stadium.

Bodin fired the U’s in front in the 15th minute with a fine first-time finish from Stan Mills’ right-wing cross.

And he sealed their progress by firing past goalkeeper Craig Ross at the second attempt from Cameron Brannagan’s pass seven minutes from time.

The Magpies responsed well to going behind early on and had several opportunities to level.

Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood saved from Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and Kane Ferdinand, while Mitchell-Lawson and Reece Smith fired efforts wide.

Alan Devonshire’s men had the U’s defending desperately at times, before the third-tier outfit finished strongly.

Substitute Josh Murphy saw an effort deflect wide and Bodin had a header saved before he made the game safe with his second goal of the match and fourth of the season.