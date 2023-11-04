Cambridge progress in FA Cup despite late Bracknell Town fightback

Cambridge United held off a late Bracknell Town fightback to win 2-1 and progress in the FA Cup.

The Sky Bet League One side provided a moment of quality to take the lead after 27 minutes when Fejiri Okenabirhie exchanged passes with Adam May before firing unstoppably into the top corner.

It ended a streak of 16 consecutive fixtures in which the U’s had failed to score in the first half.

Bracknell, 94 places below their opponents in the pyramid, looked to have ruined any hopes of a comeback three minutes after half-time when a dreadful mix-up at the back resulted in Olukayode Osu putting through his own goal.

The Southern League Premier Division South side saw strong shouts for a penalty waved away after 67 minutes following Zeno Ibsen Rossi’s challenge on Ben Harris, with assistant manager Lee Riddell sent off for his protests.

The visitors did set up an intriguing finale three minutes from the end as Max Herbert’s cross was fired in by Harris from close range.