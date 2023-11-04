Harrogate end Marine’s FA Cup run in the first round after one-sided victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrogate end Marine’s FA Cup run in the first round after one-sided victory

By Press Association
Sam Folarin scored a brace in Harrogate’s win at Marine (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sam Folarin scored a brace in Harrogate’s win at Marine (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Non-league Marine’s dreams of another magical FA Cup run were emphatically ended with a 5-1 first-round hammering by Harrogate.

The Mersey club famously reached the third round proper in the 1991-92 season and played Premier League Tottenham two years ago.

Abraham Odoh got the visitors off to the perfect start as he hammered home from inside the box in the fifth minute.

Chris Doyle drew the seventh-tier side level with his back-post header in the 26th minute.

Sam Folarin restored the visitors’ lead three minutes later as he completed a counter-attack by skipping past Blackburn loanee goalkeeper Felix Goddard and tapped into the empty net.

Finlay Sinclair-Smith rattled the crossbar for the minnows before Lewis Thomas made a good save from Sol Solomon’s back-heeled rebound.

Solomon was frustrated again on the stroke of half-time when Matt Foulds cleared his effort off the line.

Folarin put the game to bed eight minutes after the restart as he latched onto a loose ball to add a third.

Rod McDonald volleyed home the fourth with 19 minutes to go before Stephen Dolley added the gloss at the end.