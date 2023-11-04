Substitute Macaulay Langstaff settles see-saw game in Notts County’s favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Substitute Macaulay Langstaff settles see-saw game in Notts County’s favour

By Press Association
Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff was the matchwinner (PA)
Macaulay Langstaff’s late strike ensured Notts County’s passage to the second round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win over Crawley.

Danilo Orsi had given the visitors the lead and levelled the scores at 2-2 after Dan Crowley and David McGoldrick had the hosts in front, before substitute Langstaff came off the bench to send the Magpies through.

The visitors’ fast start was rewarded as Orsi’s first effort hit the post, only for the ball to fall back into his path to open the scoring in the third minute.

The hosts levelled 10 minutes later when Crowley finished from close range after good work from Tobi Adebayo, then Crowley turning provider early in the second half to set up McGoldrick for the goal which had County ahead.

Orsi restored parity in the contest by turning home Kellan Gordon’s inviting cross midway through the second half.

However, home boss Luke Williams introduced his top scorer from the bench and he took just seven minutes to steer home McGoldrick’s cross and earn County a place in the second round for the first time since 2019.