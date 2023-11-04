Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney denied first win as Ipswich battle back for draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney denied first win as Ipswich battle back for draw

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney has yet to win since taking charge at Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wayne Rooney was denied his first win as Birmingham manager after high-flying Ipswich recovered from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at St. Andrew’s.

Jay Stansfield’s fifth goal of the season gave City a 13th-minute lead and it was followed by a Cameron Burgess own goal six minutes after the interval.

Ipswich were a different proposition after that goal though, and substitute Marcus Harness scored in the 79th and 89th minutes to earn a share of the spoils.

Rooney’s first point ended a run of three successive defeats since replacing John Eustace.

It extended Ipswich’s unbeaten league run to 11, during which they had dropped just four points out of 33 to go second in the Sky Bet Championship.

Birmingham’s bright start was rewarded with an early lead.

Juninho Bacuna crossed with the outside of his right foot and it looked like the ball was going to carry through to goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, but Stansfield turned with his back to goal and fired home.

Koji Miyoshi’s angled shot was then deflected straight at Hladky as Ipswich seemed to struggle with Blues’ high pressing.

Ipswich’s first attempt did not arrive until the 28th minute, when Nathan Broadhead volleyed a couple of yards wide after Burgess headed Harry Clarke’s free-kick back across goal.

Out of the blue, Ipswich almost equalised in spectacular fashion in the 38th minute. Conor Chaplin tried to lob John Ruddy from 35 yards, only for the backpedalling goalkeeper to tip the ball over the bar.

Birmingham broke in the 51st minute to double their lead, albeit in fortunate circumstances. Bacuna crossed from the left and Burgess slid in to divert it past Hladky at his near post.

Oliver Burke was twice denied his first City goal by Hladky in a matter of minutes.

First the Scotland international was foiled from point-blank range from Stansfield’s cross, and then the goalkeeper was a quick off his line as Burke slightly overran the ball.

Ruddy was called upon to tip over Broadhead’s cross, then get a vital fingertip to Chaplin’s toe poke as Ipswich came back.

The visitors’ pressure told when three substitutes combined for Ipswich to score. Dane Scarlett crossed and Freddie Ladapo’s shot was blocked by Ruddy before Harness tapped home.

Ruddy then smothered Scarlett’s angled drive at his near post but Kieran McKenna’s side were not finished, and when the excellent Omari Hutchinson’s cross was partly cleared, Harness hammered home a volley from 12 yards.

Harness’s brace made it four goals in his last six games and came on his 100th appearance as a substitute in the league.