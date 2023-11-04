Ten-man Port Vale battle for goalless draw against Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-man Port Vale battle for goalless draw against Burton

By Press Association
Max Crocombe made vitals saves for Burton (PA)
Ten-man Port Vale earned an FA Cup first-round replay against fellow League One side Burton after battling to a goalless draw.

Captain Nathan Smith was given a straight red card in the first half, but Burton failed to make their one-man advantage count.

Vale midfielder Ben Garrity went close to opening the scoring early on as his header from Tom Sang’s free-kick hit the top of the crossbar.

The hosts continued to look lively and press forward, but their momentum was halted in the 18th minute when Smith saw red for bringing down Mark Helm.

Joe Powell struck the crossbar from the resulting free-kick before Garrity’s deflected effort went over after team-mate Uche Ikpeazu won the ball off Burton goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

The visitors threatened to snatch the lead just before half-time, but Mustapha Carayol’s shot was cleared off the line by Sang.

Albion went close again on a couple of occasions in the second half, with Powell nearly catching out Valiants stopper Connor Ripley with a speculative attempt from inside his own half and substitute Cole Stockton striking the inside of the post.

Down at the other end, Crocombe made an excellent save late on to thwart Vale substitute Ryan Loft’s effort from Alfie Devine’s cross.

Burton finally found the net in the dying moments, but it was ruled out for offside and ensured a replay will be required to separate the two teams.