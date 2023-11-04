Ryan Fraser nets late winner as Southampton beat Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Fraser nets late winner as Southampton beat Millwall

By Press Association
Ryan Fraser was Southampton’s stoppage-time match-winner again (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryan Fraser’s stoppage-time goal extended Southampton’s unbeaten run to seven matches as they defeated a spirited Millwall 1-0 at The Den.

The Lions had been indebted to their goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, whose heroics looked to have earned them a point in SE16.

But substitute Fraser sent the 3,031 travelling fans into raptures with a late clincher – meaning Russell Martin’s side have taken 17 points from a possible 21.

Fraser’s other goal for Southampton was also a late winner – at Hull on October 21 – while Saints also snatched a point against Preston in added time.

Millwall’s main threat in the opening 45 minutes came from George Saville’s corners and they hit the crossbar from one of them. Jake Cooper nodded Saville’s delivery back across goal and Wes Harding, who had scored in the last two matches, saw his header come back off the woodwork.

Southampton, though, controlled the possession and forced Bialkowski into a number of saves in the first period.

First the Polish goalkeeper tipped over Stuart Armstrong’s shot in the 20th minute, the first notable attempt in the match, and he also pushed away full-blooded strikes by Carlos Alcaraz and Will Smallbone.

Southampton dialled up the pressure at the start of the second half and it needed another excellent save from Bialkowski to deny Stuart Armstrong, who had stormed onto Kyle Walker-Peters’ low cross.

There was more resilient defending by the Lions soon after. Harding blocked Walker-Peters’ low strike while the visitors’ top scorer Adam Armstrong lashed over after Smallbone had bulldozed his way through a couple of challenges inside the box.

Bialkowski continued to frustrate Southampton, repelling Kamaldeen Sulemana’s attempt from a swift counter-attack led by Alcaraz in the 74th minute.

Stuart Armstrong’s skidding shot went narrowly wide of Bialkowski’s left upright before Fraser failed to find the target after Alcaraz’s initial attempt was blocked by Millwall captain Jake Cooper.

Millwall were posing only the most intermittent of threats, although Zian Flemming and Ryan Longman both produced respectable attempts even if they did not force Gavin Bazunu into action.

The influential Alcaraz’s 25-yard free-kick was parried away by Bialkowski in the 84th minute but Fraser had the final say when he slid the ball beyond Bialkowski from a cutback by Adam Armstrong.

Millwall look set to name their new manager next week and caretaker boss Adam Barrett has collected two points from a possible 12. This was a fifth home league loss of the campaign – making for the joint worst home record in the division along with QPR.