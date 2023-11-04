Jamie Reid settles FA Cup thriller as Stevenage see off Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Reid settles FA Cup thriller as Stevenage see off Tranmere

By Press Association
Jamie Reid struck twice with Kane Hemmings, right, also among the scorers (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Jamie Reid struck twice with Kane Hemmings, right, also among the scorers (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Jamie Reid’s last-gasp winner gave League One Stevenage a thrilling 4-3 FA Cup win over Tranmere at the Lamex.

Jordan Roberts opened the scoring for Stevenage before the League Two strugglers hit back through Luke Norris and Rob Apter.

Reid equalised from the spot and Kane Hemmings bundled home with 10 minutes left. Tranmere’s Kieron Morris dramatically levelled but Reid had the final say.

Roberts headed in Elliott List’s chipped cross inside four minutes.

Rovers levelled after Kane Smith’s foul on Norris, who squeezed in the penalty via the post.

In the second half, Apter fired an unstoppable drive into the top corner but Rovers were not ahead for long.

Norris was penalised for a push on Carl Piergianni inside the area and Reid sent Luke McGee the wrong way.

In a frantic finale, Hemmings was on the end of Piergianni’s header to push Boro ahead before Morris headed in a 90th-minute leveller.

But Reid was alive to tap home a rebound in the ninth minute of stoppage time, before Rovers’ unused goalkeeping substitute Joe Murphy was red-carded.