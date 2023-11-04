New QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes denied win after draw at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

New QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes denied win after draw at Rotherham

By Press Association
Ilias Chair scored as QPR drew at Rotherham (Steven Paston/PA)
A strike from substitute Georgie Kelly denied new QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes victory in a 1-1 draw at Rotherham in the Championship.

The Spanish coach took charge of his first game with the Londoners following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth and was heading for a win after Ilias Chair put the visitors ahead before Kelly struck.

Chair provided the first spark for the visitors when he dashed in off the left flank before curling an effort just wide of the post from the edge of the box.

With both teams struggling for form and in the relegation zone, it was no surprise to see few chances created in the opening 20 minutes.

Rotherham’s first shot on goal troubled Asmir Begovic as Christ Tiehi’s bouncing effort came through a crowd of bodies before being touched out for a corner.

They had a better opening moments later but Fred Onyedinma and Jordan Hugill got in each other’s way before the latter lashed over the top on the angle.

Hugill again got clear down the right-hand side but this time opted to try to find Sam Clucas instead of shooting and QPR survived the danger.

Chair was proving the visitors’ chief instigator and he again cut in from the left before firing off target from the edge of the box.

Onyedinma forced a parried save from Begovic and the rebound just eluded Cafu for what would have been a tap-in.

QPR went in front on 50 minutes and it was the dangerman Chair who produced the magic.

He cut inside and evaded a Rotherham challenge before curling an unstoppable effort beyond the reach of Viktor Johansson.

The away side were buoyed by the goal and almost got another through Elijah Dixon-Bonner but his effort was turned against the woodwork by Johansson.

Cohen Bramall created a good chance for the Millers as he scampered down the left and found Cafu but he could not get enough on a glancing header and it drifted wide.

Rotherham’s leveller came on 70 minutes as Bramall delivered it, with his free-kick being lashed in at the back post by Kelly.

Chair again tested Johansson with a low stinging drive but it was held onto by the Sweden international.

Rotherham were also going for the win and came close to taking the lead when Hakeem Odoffin saw his header crash back off the woodwork.

An end-to-end finale saw both sides threaten to nab the points.

Jimmy Dunne was just inches away from getting a touch on Kenneth Paal’s wicked cross for the visitors.

QPR should have won it in added on time but Johansson managed to keep out a shot from Charlie Kelman from point-blank range.