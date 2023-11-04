Bristol Rovers ease into second round with thumping win against Whitby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bristol Rovers ease into second round with thumping win against Whitby

By Press Association
Luke Thomas impressed for Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Thomas impressed for Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Winger Luke Thomas played a starring role as Bristol Rovers made their quality tell to stroll into the second round of the FA Cup with a 7-2 victory against Northern Premier League side Whitby.

Rovers captain John Marquis converted James Gibbons’ cross to give the home side the lead within five minutes, as Thomas cleverly played the full-back into space.

The lead lasted eight minutes as winger Junior Mondal rifled in from outside the penalty area with the visitors’ first shot on goal.

A superb individual goal from Thomas, as he slalomed past three players, in the 18th minute was then followed by an assist as the 24-year-old set up Jevani Brown for Rovers’ third three minutes later.

Antony Evans netted from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after being brought down by Jacob Gratton.

Goalkeeper Shane Bland then produced a string of second-half saves and substitute Connor Simpson curled into the top corner for Whitby after Evans had lost the ball to Mondal after 59 minutes.

An own-goal by Harrison Beeden, near-post finish from Harvey Vale and Aaron Collins goal with 13 minutes left wrapped up the win for the Sky Bet League One side.