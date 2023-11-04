Harry Smith double sees Sutton come from behind to edge past AFC Fylde

Sutton produced a fine second-half comeback to beat National League AFC Fylde 2-1 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Matt Gray’s U’s were faced with a cup shock to non-league opposition for the second season running when they trailed the Lancashire club at half-time after Jon Uskabasi’s shot.

However, two Harry Smith goals in the space of five minutes sent the hosts through at Gander Green Lane.

Harry Beautyman and Christian N’Guessan fired shots over the bar for the hosts, while U’s keeper Dean Bouzanis had his fingers stung by Nick Haughton before Taelor O’Kane miscued the rebound.

Uskabasi then opened the scoring from a swift counter attack as he drilled across Bouzanis into the bottom corner.

Smith levelled with a diving header in the 62nd minute before a low left-footed effort put the hosts in front five minutes later.

Fylde had their chances to level as Bouzanis denied Josh Kay with an outstretched leg before Luke Charman shot wide.

Hearts were in mouths for the home fans late on as Ustabasi hit the last kick of the game wide.