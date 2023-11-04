Harry Smith double sees Sutton come from behind to edge past AFC Fylde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Smith double sees Sutton come from behind to edge past AFC Fylde

By Press Association
Sutton survived a first-round scare at home to AFC Fylde (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sutton produced a fine second-half comeback to beat National League AFC Fylde 2-1 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Matt Gray’s U’s were faced with a cup shock to non-league opposition for the second season running when they trailed the Lancashire club at half-time after Jon Uskabasi’s shot.

However, two Harry Smith goals in the space of five minutes sent the hosts through at Gander Green Lane.

Harry Beautyman and Christian N’Guessan fired shots over the bar for the hosts, while U’s keeper Dean Bouzanis had his fingers stung by Nick Haughton before Taelor O’Kane miscued the rebound.

Uskabasi then opened the scoring from a swift counter attack as he drilled across Bouzanis into the bottom corner.

Smith levelled with a diving header in the 62nd minute before a low left-footed effort put the hosts in front five minutes later.

Fylde had their chances to level as Bouzanis denied Josh Kay with an outstretched leg before Luke Charman shot wide.

Hearts were in mouths for the home fans late on as Ustabasi hit the last kick of the game wide.