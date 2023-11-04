Leyton Orient beat Carlisle to reach second round of the FA Cup

Leyton Orient progressed to the second round of the FA Cup for only the second time in eight years as they overcame Carlisle 3-1 at Brisbane Road.

Goals by Joe Pigott and substitutes Aaron Drinan and Ruel Sotiriou proved defining, while Joe Garner replied for the visitors.

Orient went ahead from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Dan Happe had been fouled by Owen Moxon and Pigott stepped forward to send keeper Tomas Holy the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Four minutes later, the Cumbrians lost the services of Callum Guy, who was taken off on a stretcher with a leg injury.

Pigott missed the opportunity to double the advantage just before the break when he failed to convert an Idris El Mizouni cross before the Cumbrians levelled early in the second half.

Garner tested Sol Brynn with a powerful drive after 49 minutes but found the net a minute later when heading in a centre by Ben Barclay.

O’s restored their lead after 65 minutes when Drinan stretched out a leg to meet a Tom James cross and put the outcome beyond doubt in added time when Sotiriou pounced to drive the ball between Holy’s legs.