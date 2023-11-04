Salford denied FA Cup shock as Peterborough equalise late on

Salford were denied an FA Cup upset in the 93rd minute as Emmanuel Fernandez’s header rescued a 2-2 draw for Sky Bet League One Peterborough United.

The centre-back was brought on as a late substitute and played up front as Posh chased a game they trailed thanks to two howlers from Nicholas Bilokapic.

The League Two side took the lead after just four minutes when the keeper passed the ball straight to Stephen Mallan from the edge of his box, who fired into an empty net.

They held the lead throughout the first half but Ricky-Jade Jones levelled for Posh just 25 seconds into the second half.

Joel Randall cut back a pass to Jones and it was a simple finish for the forward.

Posh then took control of the game but their efforts came grinding to a halt when, after 69 minutes, Bilokapic inexplicably let Zak Sturge’s backpass roll under his foot and trickle into the net.

Fernandez forced a replay in the dying seconds by heading in Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross from inside the six-yard box.