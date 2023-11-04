Darren Moore thanks the fans after Huddersfield battle to draw with Watford

Huddersfield manager Darren Moore praised the “massive team effort” as his side played out a 0-0 draw against Watford.

The Terriers had 11 squad regulars out through injury, but Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson’s low strikes tested the gloves of Dan Bachmann, on an otherwise comfortable afternoon for the Hornet’s skipper at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Yaser Asprilla came closest for the visitors. Shortly into the second half, the Colombian international struck low and hard at goal, from a tight angle. A smart stop from Town’s Lee Nicholls tipped the ball around the post.

Jamal Lewis and Jeremy Ngakia both had promising shots blocked by the sturdy Town defence. This was the first draw in 17 meetings between the two sides.

After the rain-soaked game short of clear-cut opportunities, Moore said: “The main thing for me was the clean sheet today. We worked incredibly hard in getting that clean sheet and having that mentality.

“I know the goalkeeper and defenders will get the plaudits, but it was a massive team effort today to get the point.

“We had three solid sessions in training last week to implement our shape and really nullify Watford in the areas that we know they operate well in. The concentration levels were spot on today, as well as the drive from everybody. We showed a lot of desire to work for one another.

“What we saw in the last 24 hours. We lost two players in the immediate build-up to this game, so that’s why our bench was so sparse today. These were unforeseen circumstances that can happen in football, and we just have to get on with it.

“Credit to the players, the group adjusted really well and I’m really pleased for them, the way we worked collectively as a group.

“For the last 15 to 20 minutes it was the energy from the crowd that really spurred the boys on to show everything that they’ve got.”

Watford have now stretched their unbeaten run to five.

Head coach Valerien Ishmael said: “I told the players it’s nice to see we’re getting disappointed after not winning away. This shows real improvement from the team over the past few weeks.

“The game was difficult today. The game plan from Huddersfield was tough. I understand, they had many injured players and conceded eight goals in two games, the first task is to defend. And they did that well today.

“From our point of view, we were in complete control. We dominated the game and won our duels well. We defended set-pieces well.

“The problem today was our work in the final third. Our last passes, we needed to use the pitch better, and work the keeper more. We needed to believe in one-v-one situations and needed more quality in our crosses. It’s the first time we’ve faced a game plan like that, but it will help us improve in the future.

“Another clean sheet is a positive to take today. We want more of course, but five unbeaten now shows that we’re moving in the right direction.

“We need to learn from the game to find new solutions. We played too many square balls today so it would be nice if next time we can take a few more risks in the final third.”