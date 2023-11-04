Tommy Widdrington heaps praise on Aldershot after big win at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Widdrington heaps praise on Aldershot after big win at Swindon

By Press Association
Tommy Widdrington (PA)
Aldershot manager Tommy Widdrington admitted even he was shocked as the National League side thrashed League Two Swindon 7-4.

Jack Barham scored a hat-trick to lead the non-leaguers to a famous giant-killing at the County Ground.

Widdrington said: “It was barmy, it was a bit of an unreal situation.

“I was probably the only person supporting Aldershot who didn’t celebrate the first goal because I have done that before and it has really kicked me in the backside.

“We have been 2-0 up at half-time in games before and not gone on to win, so we knew we had to give Swindon the utmost respect in the game.

“I have nothing but praise for the lads and the people that have come to this game in their hundreds.

“I am delighted for them as I am aware they have had some hard times of late and this is something to remember, it is a scoreline that you can’t ignore.

“The players are fully deserving of today because they work so hard.”

Aldershot got off to the perfect start as before 60 seconds were up Josh Stokes teed up Barham to tuck home the opener.

The Shots were in dreamland two minutes later as Murphy Mahoney was
caught on the ball in the corner by Barham and he turned and chipped
the ball into the unguarded net.

Swindon were three goals down inside 10 minutes as Barham turned
creator as he got in behind and found Lorent Tolaj, who had an easy
pass to Stokes to turn home.

Tolaj scored twice either side of the break, with the second
being a screamer from outside the area, either side of a cool Cian
Harries penalty.

Barham completed his hat-trick with a close-range header before Dan
Kemp pulled a pair of goals back with two fabulous strikes from the
edge of the area before Charlie Austin scored twice in stoppage time.

Swindon boss Michael Flynn said that his players need to take a long look in the mirror.

Flynn said: “I didn’t see that coming, we have given away some sloppy
goals this season and some bad positions, but nothing like that.

“I think that there are two players who can hold their heads up. Just.
The others were nowhere near good enough.

“No one wants to take some responsibility, everybody is looking at
someone else and I need some characters in to change that, and I will
be doing it.

“We are light on the ground but that is no excuse for what happened
there, because that had nothing to do with the players that are
missing.

“Those players out there were predominantly the ones who went on a
nine-game unbeaten run at the start of the season.”