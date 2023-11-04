Simon Weaver delighted by Harrogate’s response to his half-time rocket at Marine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Simon Weaver delighted by Harrogate’s response to his half-time rocket at Marine

By Press Association
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was delighted with his team’s half-time response (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was delighted with his team’s half-time response (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was pleased his half-time rocket fired his side up for a 5-1 FA Cup victory at seventh-tier Marine.

Chris Doyle levelled for the minnows after Abraham Odoh’s early opener, but Sam Folarin’s double as well as further goals from Rodney McDonald and Stephen Dooley completed a comprehensive win.

“I challenged them as a collective to be more ambitious than inviting trouble. It paid off and we ended up with a win,” Weaver said.

“It was fair enough that the fans booed us off at half-time because we’ve got to be better than that as a team to be under siege by Marine, no disrespect, who are a few leagues below.

“It’s the FA Cup, I know that. Poor results can happen, but by and large if the mentality’s right, which the supporters deserve, then you minimalise the chances of that happening.”

The Mersey club fought valiantly but the Sky Bet League Two side’s dominance eventually paid off.

Marine famously reached the third round for the first time in almost 30 years in the 2020-21 campaign, a run which ended with a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Premier League Tottenham.

But dreams of another fairytale cup run were emphatically dashed.

Boss Neil Young said: “I thought we were very good first half. But it was terrible defending to be 2-1 down at half-time.

“We gave another sloppy goal away for the third. When you play Football League teams, they’re ruthless at the top of the pitch and we found that out.

“What got me was the way we’ve given the goals away. After the third, we downed tools a bit and that’s unacceptable.”