Home Sport

Ice hockey fans pay tribute to Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson

By Press Association
Adam Johnson died after an accident during a Challenge Cup match with Sheffield Steelers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ice hockey fans have paid tribute to Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, who died after sustaining a serious injury during a match watched by thousands.

Many supporters were in tears as they signed books of condolence on the ice at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday evening.

Fans walked past a photo of Johnson and a shirt displaying his name and team number, 47, as they came onto the ice – which had been carpeted – to pay their respects to the American.

Adam Johnson Memorial
People sign a book of condolence (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hundreds of floral tributes to Johnson have also been left outside the Motorpoint Arena in Bolero Square.

Nottingham Panthers said the team’s players and staff would spend Saturday afternoon privately reflecting on their memories of Johnson while signing the books of condolence.

Johnson’s funeral will take place on Sunday in the US, according to an obituary posted on the website of Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Adam Johnson Memorial
Floral tributes outside the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham for Adam Johnson (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The obituary stated: “Adam had a quiet confidence about him and was never boastful.

“He was never looking to be the centre of attention, but rather he preferred to listen to others and do what he could to make them feel important.”

The 29-year-old American was playing for the Panthers against Sheffield Steelers on October 28 when he was hit in the throat by an opponent’s skate, causing a fatal injury.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson’s life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

On Friday, Sheffield’s senior coroner Tanyka Rawden opened and adjourned an inquest into Johnson’s death at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.