Neil Critchley expects more from players as Blackpool earn FA Cup win at Bromley

By Press Association
Neil Critchley felt Blackpool’s second-half display left a lot to be desired (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley warned his players they need to perform much better in the second half after securing a 2-0 FA Cup first round victory at Bromley.

The League One promotion-chasers saw off the National League high fliers thanks to clinical first-half strikes from Shane Lavery and Karamoko Dembele.

However, Critchley was not quite as impressed with his team’s display after the interval.

He said: “I have to say Bromley were excellent in the second half. We scored early and then again before half-time, but it looked like we had some tired bodies and tired minds in that second half.

“If Bromley had scored, things might have been different. We just weren’t ourselves in that second half.

“We have had a busy schedule. We kept a clean sheet but that was mainly down to a bit of luck and some poor finishing.

“We just seemed to stop playing in the second half. I’m not sure whether that’s a mentality thing, but it’s certainly something we need to improve on.”

Blackpool controlled the first period, with Lavery and loan man Dembele handing them a two-goal lead at the hosts’ tiny Hayes Lane stadium.

That was all the Seasiders needed as Bromley’s search for a first-ever victory against a Football League team goes on.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman was disappointed with the result, but keen to take the positives overall.

“We had a good go but we just couldn’t find that finish you need against opposition like this,” said Woodman.

“If we could have got one goal, and got this place rocking, then who knows?

“We huffed and puffed overall, but Blackpool showed much more quality when they needed it.

“We’ve just got to dust ourselves down now and get this good league form going again. We’re creating something exciting here and we’re in a great position in the league table.”