Mansfield suffer second cup exit in five days as Wrexham progress in FA Cup

Mansfield made their second cup exit in five days as they lost 2-1 at home to Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Wrexham in an exciting FA Cup first-round tie.

After starting the season with a 19-game unbeaten run, the Stags fell to a 1-0 reverse to Port Vale in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before Wrexham arrived to deliver another cup defeat.

Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin put the Welsh visitors ahead before Rhys Oates’ effort proved in vain at a soggy One Call Stadium.

Arthur Okonkwo denied Oates one-on-one after only three minutes, but Dalby made the breakthrough with a superb rising finish in the 23rd minute after being slipped into the left side of the box by James McClean.

On the half-hour, Elliot Lee set up Dalby, but this time his finish came back off the crossbar. Home goalkeeper Christy Pym made a crucial double save in the 42nd minute, turning away successive shots from Lee and Dalby.

Three minutes after the restart Louis Reed forced Okonkwo to parry, then denied Oates from close range before Jordan Bowery volleyed the wrong side of the near post soon after as Stags fought hard.

Instead, Wrexham went 2-0 up as a lucky break of the ball saw Dalby set up Mullin to finish low in the 58th minute.

Two minutes later, Oates won the ball and powered into the box to bury a powerful finish, giving Mansfield a lifeline, but Wrexham held on to book their spot in the second round.