Phil Parkinson is ‘immensely delighted’ by Wrexham’s FA Cup win at Mansfield

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was proud of his players as they won 2-1 at Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Mansfield in the FA Cup first round to continue his club’s long-standing affinity with the competition.

Away from home against a side who only suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, Wrexham played superbly.

Wrexham keeper Arthur Okonkwo denied Rhys Oates in a third minute before the Welsh club went ahead in the 23rd minute as James McClean set up Sam Dalby for an explosive rising finish.

Dalby also hit the crossbar and home keeper Christy Pym denied Dalby and Elliot Lee in a fantastic 42nd-minute double save.

Dalby set up Paul Mullin to curl home Wrexham’s second after 58 minutes, but Oates won the ball and smashed home a reply two minutes later to keep a thrilling tie alive.

Parkinson beamed: “I am immensely delighted.

“Mansfield have been flying high apart from Tuesday’s defeat. Before that they were unbeaten in 19 games, so I thought tonight we were immense.

“The two goals we scored were really good, particularly the first one and we had other chances in the first half. I know they did too, but we had some clinical moments of great football which we didn’t quite capitalise on.

“I said before the game that it was important we respected the history of Wrexham AFC in the FA Cup.

“The FA Cup means a great deal to Wrexham, who have a great tradition with it.

“So it was important we put in a performance our supporters who made the long trip and the ones back home watching on TV could be very proud of – and I think we’ve done that.”

Stags boss Nigel Clough was left ruing the missed chances. He said: “I thought we had more opportunities and situations than they did. We just didn’t hit the target enough and we didn’t finish.

“They have put two great finishes away – one in the top corner and then Mullin has curled one in.

“There was an element of misfortune with the second one as a clearance hit our own man and rebounded straight into his path. I didn’t see that sort of break occurring at the other end.

“We started the second half brilliantly. They played well in the first half and looked a bit fresher than us as they have had a nice clear week whereas we had that big game against Port Vale here in which we put in everything.

“Tonight we asked the lads to go again and they gave absolutely everything. They are on their knees down there so I can’t ask any more from them.”