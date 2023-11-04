Phil Parkinson is ‘immensely delighted’ by Wrexham’s FA Cup win at Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Phil Parkinson is ‘immensely delighted’ by Wrexham’s FA Cup win at Mansfield

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson was ‘immensely delighted’ with Wrexham’s win at Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Phil Parkinson was ‘immensely delighted’ with Wrexham’s win at Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was proud of his players as they won 2-1 at Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Mansfield in the FA Cup first round to continue his club’s long-standing affinity with the competition.

Away from home against a side who only suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, Wrexham played superbly.

Wrexham keeper Arthur Okonkwo denied Rhys Oates in a third minute before the Welsh club went ahead in the 23rd minute as James McClean set up Sam Dalby for an explosive rising finish.

Dalby also hit the crossbar and home keeper Christy Pym denied Dalby and Elliot Lee in a fantastic 42nd-minute double save.

Dalby set up Paul Mullin to curl home Wrexham’s second after 58 minutes, but Oates won the ball and smashed home a reply two minutes later to keep a thrilling tie alive.

Parkinson beamed: “I am immensely delighted.

“Mansfield have been flying high apart from Tuesday’s defeat. Before that they were unbeaten in 19 games, so I thought tonight we were immense.

“The two goals we scored were really good, particularly the first one and we had other chances in the first half. I know they did too, but we had some clinical moments of great football which we didn’t quite capitalise on.

“I said before the game that it was important we respected the history of Wrexham AFC in the FA Cup.

“The FA Cup means a great deal to Wrexham, who have a great tradition with it.

“So it was important we put in a performance our supporters who made the long trip and the ones back home watching on TV could be very proud of – and I think we’ve done that.”

Stags boss Nigel Clough was left ruing the missed chances. He said: “I thought we had more opportunities and situations than they did. We just didn’t hit the target enough and we didn’t finish.

“They have put two great finishes away – one in the top corner and then Mullin has curled one in.

“There was an element of misfortune with the second one as a clearance hit our own man and rebounded straight into his path. I didn’t see that sort of break occurring at the other end.

“We started the second half brilliantly. They played well in the first half and looked a bit fresher than us as they have had a nice clear week whereas we had that big game against Port Vale here in which we put in everything.

“Tonight we asked the lads to go again and they gave absolutely everything. They are on their knees down there so I can’t ask any more from them.”