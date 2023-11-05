Jessica Pegula to face winner of rain-affected semi in Cancun final

Jessica Pegula cruised past US Open winner Coco Gauff in straight sets to book a spot in the championship match of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

The American doubles partners duked it out against each other on a wet and windy Saturday evening, with Pegula easily coming out on top 6-2 6-1.

It is still not known who will face the 29-year-old in the final, as the semi-final between world number one Aryna Sabalenka and world number two Iga Swiatek was pushed back as more heavy rains rolled in four games into their match.

Aryna Sabalenka in action at Wimbledon 2023 (Adam Davy/PA)

The game was put on pause with Swiatek leading 2-1 and Sabalenka serving at 30-all.

The duo could be seen both wrapping themselves in towels to brace against the weather as organisers waited almost two hours for the game to resume.

Eventually, the game was suspended as bleak conditions prevailed.

Belarusian Sabalenka and Poland’s Swiatek will resume play on Sunday, with the final rescheduled to Monday.