Joe Newell insists Hibernian will bounce back from Viaplay Cup heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Joe Newell insists Hibernian will bounce back from Viaplay Cup heartbreak

By Press Association
Hibernian will bounce back from cup disappointment, says Joe Newell (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian will bounce back from cup disappointment, says Joe Newell (Jane Barlow/PA)

Joe Newell turned his focus immediately to league business after Hibernian cruelly came up short in their Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The 30-year-old midfielder, skipper at Hampden Park in the absence of club captain Paul Hanlon, watched Hibs forward Martin Boyle find the Dons net after 49 minutes only for VAR, after a lengthy check, to rule the effort out for offside.

Hibs were the better team and it looked ominous for Aberdeen when defender Jack MacKenzie was sent off by referee John Beaton in the 75th minute for picking up a second yellow card for a silly push on Lewis Miller.

However, just three minutes later, Bojan Miovski struck his 10th goal of the season to book a place in the December 17 final.

Hibs return to cinch Premiership duty on Wednesday night when they face third-placed St Mirren in Paisley before a home game against Kilmarnock.

Newell said: “Really hurting. As you can imagine, it is a really tough one to take.

“I thought we managed the game plan really well, tactically we set up well, I thought we were the better side.

“Initially, I haven’t looked back, but I think we can do better when they go a man sent off.

“I think it kind of hindered us which it shouldn’t. That was my initial feeling. I thought we were in control of the game up to that point.

“Even after the disappointment of the offside, I thought we were the better team. We responded really well, we had a good few chances and I felt momentum was all with us. So that adds to the disappointment.

“It hurts everyone in the dressing room, but we will have a day to dust ourselves down and then the full focus is on the league. There is no other option.

“There are two massives games coming up so the focus is on that.

“There is no doubting the lads’ character and desire to go to St Mirren in Wednesday and get a result.

“It will be very tough, it is one of the hardest games you can have this season. They have shown that in the way they have started the season.

“We have played them twice already and we will know all about them and one thing, there will be no excuses come Wednesday night in terms of this semi-final game, that will be put to bed and we will be fully focused and prepared, definitely.”