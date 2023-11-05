Grimsby leave it late to snatch FA Cup draw against Slough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grimsby leave it late to snatch FA Cup draw against Slough

By Press Association
Danny Rose grabbed Grimsby’s equaliser (Robbie Stephenson/PA).
Last season’s FA Cup quarter-finalists Grimsby narrowly avoided the same humiliation they inflicted on others as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Slough in front of a stadium record crowd of 2,205 at Arbour Park.

Trailing to a thunderous 28th-minute free-kick from Slough player-manager Scott Davies, the League Two side finally drew level with 15 minutes remaining when captain Danny Rose slid home a low cross from Michee Efete.

Up until that point it seemed like the visitors, under the temporary stewardship of Shaun Pearson after sacking manager Paul Hurst eight days ago, might suffer a first-round exit.

Last season Grimsby became the first side in FA Cup history to beat five teams from a higher division in a single campaign.

This time National League South side Slough could count themselves unfortunate after an energetic and dominant first-half display.

A firm header from George Alexander forced a flying tip over from Grimsby goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright after 20 minutes.

Eight minutes later Davies struck a free-kick with curl and pace, aided by a strong wind, to beat Cartwright.

They might have made it 2-0 as half-time approached, but Alexander’s header from a Tyrese Dyce cross thudded against a post and away to safety.

Passive and ineffective for an hour, the visitors finally roused themselves after Jamie Andrews curled a 64th-minute free-kick on to the top of the Slough bar.

The pressure from the EFL side finally told with Rose’s equaliser, to the relief of his side’s 500 travelling supporters.