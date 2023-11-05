Fleetwood see off Kidderminster to reach FA Cup second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fleetwood see off Kidderminster to reach FA Cup second round

By Press Association
Shaun Rooney scored for Fleetwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shaun Rooney scored for Fleetwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A tale of two headers decided Sunday’s FA Cup contest between Kidderminster and Fleetwood in the Cod Army’s favour, as their 2-1 victory set up a trip to divisional rivals Cambridge in the second round.

After a cagey opening to affairs, visiting skipper Josh Vela provided the first moment of note when flashing a header narrowly past Christian Dibble’s far post, while Promise Omochere should have scored when turning a right-wing centre over the bar on the stretch.

Josh Earl then drifted a header wide of the mark with minutes remaining of the half, foreshadowing his later impact, before Harriers provided a sucker punch against the run of play.

Winning the ball back in the final third, a quick turn and exchange of passes from Amari Morgan-Smith to Ryan McLean saw the latter square for Bailey Hobson to side-foot into the far corner of the net.

But that advantage lasted little more than a minute, Earl afforded a world of space to sink a header home from a corner kick.

Then, seconds after the restart, Shaun Rooney directed a left-wing centre back across goal to leave Dibble with no chance, dumping out the non-league hosts.