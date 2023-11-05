Luke McCowan free-kick gives Dundee victory over Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke McCowan free-kick gives Dundee victory over Livingston

By Press Association
Luke McCowan was the matchwinner (David Young/PA)
Luke McCowan was the matchwinner (David Young/PA)

Luke McCowan scored the winner in a tight cinch Premiership contest to give Dundee a 1-0 win over Livingston at Dens Park.

The midfielder’s stunning second-half free-kick came after the visitors’ Sean Kelly had seen an initial red card reduced to a yellow following a VAR intervention.

The result moved Dundee up to sixth in the table while Livingston remain 11th and have now lost four games in a row.

These two sides had played each other just eight days previously at the Tony Macaroni Arena with Dundee winning 2-0 thanks to a Joe Shaughnessy double.

Both teams had also been in action in midweek with Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty making three changes to the side that was beaten 5-0 by Rangers at Dens with Jordan McGhee, Zak Rudden and Lyall Cameron coming in for Aaron Donnelly, Scott Tiffoney and Malachi Boateng.

Livi manager Davie Martindale made just one alteration to the team that narrowly lost to Hearts with Mo Sangare dropping to the bench to be replaced by Danny Lloyd, making his first start for the Lions.

Michael Devlin had the first shot of the game from outside the Dundee box but his effort was easily gathered by Dark Blues keeper Trevor Carson.

As the half-hour mark approached, there was little in the way of flowing football with too many wayward passes and wrong decisions ensuring that both keepers were virtual spectators.

The best chance of the half finally arrived in the 37th minute when Livi’s James Penrice hit a superb cross from the left that was just begging to be put in but Joel Nouble volleyed over Carson’s bar from close range.

The hosts had an opportunity of their own soon after when Owen Beck hit a free-kick from the left with Ricki Lamie bulleting a header just wide of Livi keeper Jack Hamilton’s right-hand post.

The game finally burst into life after the break and there was a huge moment of controversy when Kelly chopped down Zak Rudden in full flight with referee Alan Muir showing the Lions player a straight red card.

However, the VAR Don Robertson asked the whistler to have another look on the trackside monitor with the referee changing his decision, showing Kelly a yellow.

Dundee were raging but that anger turned to delight straight after in the 57th minute when McCowan stepped up to take the subsequent free-kick and sent it flying into the top corner of Hamilton’s net from 25 yards.

Deep in stoppage time, Livi came agonisingly close to salvaging a draw but Carson made a superb stop from a deflected Bruce Anderson effort.