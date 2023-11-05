Steve Cooper ‘proud’ of Nottingham Forest’s young trumpeter Caiden Storry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper ‘proud’ of Nottingham Forest’s young trumpeter Caiden Storry

By Press Association
Caiden Storry, centre, performed the Last Post ahead of Forest’s win against Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper praised young musician Caiden Storry after he could not complete the Last Post ahead of the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Storry was consoled by both sets of players and Cooper, before being given a standing ovation by the City Ground after failing to finish the famous tune that marks Armistice Day celebrations.

Cooper says the club will reach out to the 16-year-old, who is a Forest fan, and said everyone was proud of him.

The teenager could not complete the famous tune that marks Armistice Day
“I’ve got a 15-year-old boy and I love it when he shows confidence to do things because it isn’t always easy in this era we live in,” Cooper said.

“For a 16-year-old boy who’s a fan to stand in the middle and do that and do it brilliantly as well, he should be really proud and we are proud.

“To see how both sets of players responded, because they have to perform and they know what it’s like.

“It was a really important moment and I thought everyone came together in what is always a poignant moment anyway.

“I managed to have a word with him and we will try and reach out to him and bring him to the training ground and I want him to meet the players so he knows how good he was.

“I told him I was proud of him. He said, ‘I’m sorry about that,’ and I said, ‘What for? Everyone is really proud of you’.

“The Villa boys were excellent and the City Ground was what it was, what we have got, which is unique, we have to keep it going because when things don’t go quite right, let’s look to support each other.

“The fans and players did a brilliant job, Caiden did a brilliant job today and I’m really proud he delivered that for us.”