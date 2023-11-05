FA Cup draw feels like ‘opportunity missed’, says Slough boss Scott Davies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FA Cup draw feels like ‘opportunity missed’, says Slough boss Scott Davies

By Press Association
Slough player-manager Scott Davies was on target against Grimsby (Steven Paston/PA).
Slough player-manager Scott Davies had two reasons to look back on what might have been after his National League South team conceded a 75th-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Grimsby.

Not only did Danny Rose’s goal for the visitors deny Slough the biggest FA Cup scalp in the club’s history, but it might also potentially deny Davies, who scored with a superb first-half free-kick, a second-round return to Oxford United, his last professional club.

Davies said: “I take pride in my free-kicks and I’m looking forward to seeing it back, but it feels like it’s an opportunity missed.

“Their keeper made more saves and I felt that we created more chances in the game. I don’t think they carved us open all game.

“I thought we put up a really great fight and I don’t think anyone could question what we gave today. It shows what the club could be.

“I asked the lads to make the occasion a proud day and I’m sure I’ll be immensely proud later.

“I heard the draw announced. Oxford was my last professional club so it’s sentimental. It would be lovely to be able to go back there, so maybe that’s the tinge of disappointment that I’ve got.

“We’ve got a massive task ahead of us going to Grimsby for the replay.”

Grimsby became the first club in FA Cup history to beat five teams from a higher division as they reached the quarter-finals last season.

Joint-assistant interim manager Ben Davies said: “Everyone was from a division higher than us in this competition last year, so we know what it’s like to be the underdogs.

“You could see from Slough today. This competition is huge for clubs, at our level too but especially at theirs.

“We were the underdogs for every single game in the FA Cup last season and we probably played on that attitude. It’s all for the team higher up to lose. It’s a different mentality.

“So we knew how hard it could be for us coming here. They are a good team. It took the lads a while to get to grips with it and the first half certainly wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but eventually we got to grips with it and we’re in the hat for the next round.”