When the pressure is on he steps up – John Lundstram lauds James Tavernier

John Lundstram hailed “man mountain” skipper James Tavernier after he scored a double in Rangers’ 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

The Gers right-back opened the scoring with an assured penalty five minutes after the interval before half-time substitute Scott Wright fired in a second five minutes later.

A trademark curling free-kick from Tavernier in the 64th minute made it three, with Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland scoring from the spot late on, as Philippe Clement’s side sealed a place in the December 17 final against Aberdeen.

Midfield Lundstram said of Tavernier: “He is some player. I don’t think I can give him any more praise.

“He is captain of the club and he gets unfair criticism sometimes from you guys (in the media) and people outside and sometimes he doesn’t get enough credit when he gets us out of tough moments.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He is a man mountain – when the pressure is on he steps up.”

Clement is unbeaten in five games since taking over as manager from Michael Beale last month.

Lundstram described confidence at Ibrox as “really high” and added: “He has been so good since he came in.

“It’s hard to put your finger on just one thing. He has been a breath of fresh air. The mood around the place is just so much better.

“He has been fantastic with everyone and has emphasised how important everyone is in the group.”