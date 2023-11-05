We weren’t a smash-and-grab team today – Steve McKimm proud of Cray Valley

Cray Valley have got another match to add to their crammed fixture schedule – but manager Steve McKimm is not about to complain about an FA Cup replay at home to Charlton.

The Eltham-based club are 117 places and five leagues below the Addicks but their spirited second-half performance meant they fully deserved another crack at reaching the second round of the competition after a 1-1 draw at The Valley.

Cray, who play in the Isthmian League South East Division, have lost just one of their 20 matches this season and Kyrell Lisbie – the son of former Charlton striker Kevin – produced the cross which Lucas Ness slid into his own net to equalise just three minutes into the second half.

It cancelled out Scott Fraser’s ninth-minute opener for the League One hosts.

McKimm and his players celebrated in front of their 1,998 fans who had made the short journey.

“I’m extremely proud – my staff get a mention because they are an unbelievable support network and the players are the star of the show,” said McKimm. “They are the ones who go out there and do it.

“Charlton are not far from the play-offs. They have got good players and a good manager. We knew we couldn’t come and just be expansive.

“But what I did like is, going 1-0 down, my players didn’t freeze. They looked after the ball. We weren’t a smash-and-grab team today. We played some really good football.

“Testament to my players because they ended up bringing on five of their starting or 16 that play week in and week out in League One.

“I’m not going to kid anyone. We didn’t play Charlton’s first team but we played a team that is full of professionals, train every day and have the fitness and nutrition – and my boys were superb. It’s special.”

Charlton head coach Michael Appleton made 11 changes from their last outing – with one eye arguably on next weekend’s trip to leaders Portsmouth.

Charlie Kirk had a great chance to restore their lead shortly after the part-timers had levelled but Millers goalkeeper Sam Freeman saved with his legs.

Chem Campbell headed wide from close range in the first half from Fraser’s pinpoint corner while Slobodan Tedic clipped the top of the crossbar.

Appleton said: “I was disappointed with the performances of some of the players. I expected a little bit more.

“Probably up until the goal it was okay – still a little bit safe by a few players, not really looking to make the impact I expected to.

“There was a lot of anxiety after the goal and they struggled after that. It was a hard watch at times.

“If I’d made a different selection it would have been a different scenario, but sometimes you’ve got to manage and balance the group as best you possibly can.

“The starting 11 was more than capable of winning the game. I still believe that, no matter how poor some of the performances were.

“I take full responsibility for picking the team and clearly it was the wrong one. At least we’ve got a second crack at it.”