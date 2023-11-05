Former Scotland boss Craig Levein takes over as St Johnstone manager

Former Scotland boss Craig Levein has been confirmed as the new manager of cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

The McDiarmid Park outfit have announced the 59-year-old has signed a contract which runs until May 2026.

Levein, whose previous clubs include Hearts, Dundee United and Leicester, succeeds Steven MacLean, who left the Perth club last week.

Chief executive Stan Harris said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Craig to St Johnstone.

“Craig joins with vast experience having managed over 600 games, including having the highest honour of managing Scotland.

“We identified the need for experience to help guide St Johnstone through this difficult spell. We believe we have found that by appointing Craig.

“We wish Craig all the best in his new role and have no doubt we have picked the right candidate for the job.”

MacLean left Saints last week following a 4-0 defeat at St Mirren.

Interim boss Alex Cleland oversaw a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday but Saints remain three points behind second-bottom Livingston as Levein takes charge.

His first game will be the visit of Motherwell on Tuesday.

Levein, who has left his role as club adviser at Brechin City, told SaintsTV: “I am delighted to be sitting here as the new St Johnstone manager.

“I believe we have a great squad here that can kick on and start to climb up the league.”

Andy Kirk has also joined the club as Levein’s assistant.